U.S. Celluar service outage in Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) -

Mobile phone service company, U.S. Cellular is reporting “technical issues” in parts of the TV6 viewing area. According to a tweet from the company, an outage has been reported in the area and the company is working to fix the problem. The company’s website https://downdetector.com/status/us-cellular/ says it has received the most reports of outages in Davenport, Dubuque, Rock Island, Bettendorf, Clinton, Waverly, Moline, Chicago and Spencer. There is no information on when service will be restored.

