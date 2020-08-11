A Quiet, Calmer (and Less Humid) Afternoon Ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Conditions will remain a lot more quiet and calm as an area of high pressure sits over the region. That means warm sunshine, less humidity and pleasant temperatures this afternoon, with highs in the lower to middle 80′s. We’ll see a few clouds passing through overnight, followed by more sunshine for your Wednesday. There will be a slight chance for late day thunderstorms possible with highs in the middle 80′s. Expect off and on rain chances to continue Thursday through Saturday—not a washout, but a few storms here and there. Sunshine and mild temperatures will return for Sunday and Monday.

TODAY Warm sunshine this afternoon. High: 84°. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Cool temperatures. Low: 62°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, then gradually increasing clouds by afternoon. High: 85°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.