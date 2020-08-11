Bettendorf relaxes yard waste collection rules due to Monday’s storm

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Bettendorf announced Tuesday it is relaxing its yard waste collection rules due to Monday’s storm.

According to city officials, there are specific ways that residents may dispose of storm debris. Officials said tree limbs and branches must be cut in 5 foot lengths, but do not need to be tied and bundled. They can be set in orderly piles at your regular collection point for pickup.

Officials ask, if possible, that residents put all other storm debris in Kraft paper bags and said no yard waste stickers are being required.

“The City asks residents to be patient. There was a significant amount of damage from the storm. City crews will pick up storm debris over the next few days.” officials said Tuesday in a press release.

For any additional information, you can contact Bettendorf Public Works by calling 563-344-4088.

