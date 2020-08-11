Advertisement

Boil order issued for some parts of Rock Island

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A boil order has been issued for 25th Street east to the Moline border between 7th and 18th avenues.

City officials said the area may have experienced an unexpected drop in system pressure due to the recent windstorm and resulting power outages.

“As a result, we are unable to guarantee the distribution system maintained the minimum pressure of 20 psi in the area listed,” the city said in a media release.

All water used for drinking and cooking should be boiled until further notice. The order will stay in place until further notice.

