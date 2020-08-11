Clinton Community School District delays school until August 19

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The superintendent of the Clinton Community School District told TV6 the start of school will be delayed by two days due to power outages in the area.

Superintendent Gary DeLacy says Clinton is “a mess” and none of the schools have power. He says they are pushing back the start of school because teachers can’t prepare.

The original start date for the school district was Monday, August 17. Now, students are set to start school beginning on Wednesday, August 19.

