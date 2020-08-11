Clinton County police urge safety, patience after major storm

CLINTON CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton police and fire officials in Clinton County are urging patience and safety after a major storm caused damage around the county on Monday.

Officials say some areas of the county will have power restored on Monday night. However, they are also letting residents know that it could take as long as the end of the day Tuesday before power is restored.

Those who are using home generators are reminded to use them safely and to refer to their owner’s manual for appropriate operation of their generators.

Public safety officials are also reminding residents to be careful while cleaning debris around their home. Residents are encouraged to practice safety when using chainsaws to cut trees and limbs around their property. Officials say homeowners should seek the assistance of professionals when dealing with difficult limbs that are up high.

