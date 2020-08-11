Clinton Man Voted #1 Star Wars Fan

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Aaron Fullan is an independent film composer who is breaking the mold of “LA-based-only” Hollywood film scorers. Writing music from his home studio in Iowa, Aaron has caught the attention of an impressive list of directors, producers, music supervisors, music department heads, and studio heads. Recently ,Aaron won a nation-wide Star Wars contest beating out more than ten-thousand entrants, In this segment, he shares his contest experience with Paula.

Memorizing lines for the first time in like...a decade. 🤷🏼‍♂️🤣 Posted by Aaron Fullan on Sunday, August 9, 2020

