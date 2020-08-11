Construction worker dies at Des Moines County road project
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES CO., Iowa (KWQC) - The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Monday of a construction worker on the Highway 61 Paving Project who was pinned under a concrete spreader.
The man was extricated from the machine and taken to a nearby medical center where he died from his injuries.
The victim is a 61-year-old from Nichols, Iowa and his name has not been released.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.