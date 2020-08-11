Davenport city officials ask drivers to travel with caution
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Davenport is asking everyone to travel with caution after a major storm on Monday.
If traffic light are still out, treat intersections just like you would a four-way stop.
You can call (563) 326-7923 to report a downed tree in the street or call MidAmerican Energy at 1(888) 427-5632 to report power outages.
