Advertisement

Davenport city officials ask drivers to travel with caution

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Davenport is asking everyone to travel with caution after a major storm on Monday.

If traffic light are still out, treat intersections just like you would a four-way stop.

You can call (563) 326-7923 to report a downed tree in the street or call MidAmerican Energy at 1(888) 427-5632  to report power outages.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Weather damage around the QCA on Monday

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Take a look at the damage caused by severe storms on Monday.

News

Davenport city officials ask drivers to travel with caution

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

Clinton County police urge safety, patience after major storm

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Public safety officials are reminding residents to be careful while cleaning debris around their home.

News

Construction worker dies at Des Moines County road project

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A construction worker was pinned under a concrete spreader.

Latest News

News

Construction worker dies at Des Moines County road project

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Body of woman found in Missouri believed to be missing person from Galena

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Tractor trailer flips over on Highway 61 causing major traffic backups

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A tractor trailer overturned on Highway 61.

News

61 Semi Rollover due to weather

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

How to safely handle food during power outages

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Keep your freezer door closed as much as possible.

News

MetroLINK buses catch fire in Rock Island

Updated: 3 hours ago