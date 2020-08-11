Advertisement

Davenport: Crews will only clear trees, debris from roads Tuesday

Severe storms cause damage to many QCA homes Monday
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport officials said in a Facebook post Tuesday morning that crews will only be clearing trees and debris from roads Tuesday.

Solid waste collection has been canceled. The collection will be one day late for the remainder of the week.

According to the post, crews will begin collecting private tree debris placed at the curb after roads are clear.

“Be aware; it may take several days before we arrive to collect tree debris,” the city said in the post. “Do your best to bundle smaller brush in twine in lengths no longer than 5 FT long and weighing no more than 50 LBS. Bundling helps with the efficient collection and will help us get to everyone sooner.”

The city urges residents to use caution when traveling and to treat intersections with dark signals as four-way stops. The city also said to not drive around barricades.

