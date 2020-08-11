Derecho Produces Winds Of Over 100mph In Iowa, 86mph In the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A line of severe storms moved through the QCA yesterday producing widespread winds of over 70mph and some areas over 100mph! This line of storms originated in South Dakota and moved through Iowa, into Illinois and eventually into Indiana. Since it traveled a long distance (over 240 miles) while consistently producing winds of over 58 mph it can be classified as a derecho. (Pronounced “deh-REY-cho”)

Below is a look at a list of reports from our area:

Peak wind gusts yesterday (KWQC)

