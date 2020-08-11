QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Many residents are experiencing power outages after the storm that rolled in on Monday afternoon.

Viewers have reached out to TV6 asking how to safely handle food during power outages.

Here are some food safety reminders from the University of Illinois:

Keep your freezer door closed as much as possible. Food in most full, free-standing freezers will be safe for about two days. For half-full freezers, food will be safe for about a day.

For refrigerated food, it’s generally safe if the power was out for only a few hours or you can move the food to the freezer.

Keep in mind you shouldn’t rely on the appearance or odor of food to decide whether or not it is safe. Be extra careful with meat, poultry and dairy products.

When in doubt it’s usually best to throw it out!

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.