Illinois officials announce 1,549 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,549 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Tuesday, including 20 additional confirmed deaths.
Adams County: 1 male 90s
Coles County: 1 male 80s
Cook County: 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s
DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
Franklin County: 1 female 70s
Jackson County: 1 female 60s
Kankakee County: 1 male 60s
Lake County: 1 male 80s
Livingston County: 1 female 60s
Logan County: 1 male 70s
Peoria County: 1 female 90s
Perry County: 1 female 90s
Wayne County: 1 female 70s
Will County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s
IDPH is reporting a total of 196,948 cases, including 7,657 deaths.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,362 tests for a total of 3,147,703.
Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 4 – August 10 is 4.1%.
As of Monday night, 1,459 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 336 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
