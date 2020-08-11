Illinois officials announce 1,549 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,549 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Tuesday, including 20 additional confirmed deaths.

Adams County: 1 male 90s

Coles County: 1 male 80s

Cook County: 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

Franklin County: 1 female 70s

Jackson County: 1 female 60s

Kankakee County: 1 male 60s

Lake County: 1 male 80s

Livingston County: 1 female 60s

Logan County: 1 male 70s

Peoria County: 1 female 90s

Perry County: 1 female 90s

Wayne County: 1 female 70s

Will County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s

IDPH is reporting a total of 196,948 cases, including 7,657 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,362 tests for a total of 3,147,703.

Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 4 – August 10 is 4.1%.

As of Monday night, 1,459 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 336 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

