Iowa Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for six counties, including Clinton County

Proclamations may be issued for additional counties
FILE - In this July 7, 2020 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference in Urbandale, Iowa.
FILE - In this July 7, 2020 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference in Urbandale, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday issued a disaster proclamation for six counties, including Clinton County, in response to a severe storm that caused widespread damage Monday.

The proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather in Boone, Clinton, Dallas, Johnson, Marshall, and Story counties.

The proclamation also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for Dallas, Johnson, Marshall, and Story counties, the governor said in a media release.

The proclamation temporarily suspends regulatory provisions pertaining to weight limits and hours of service for disaster repair crews and drivers delivering goods and services and the movement of loads related to responding to the severe storm system throughout the state of Iowa.

Proclamations may be issued for additional counties.

Iowa residents of counties impacted by the recent severe weather are asked to report the damage to help local and state officials better understand the damage sustained.

Damage to property, roads, utilities, and other storm-related information may be reported. This information will be collected by the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and shared with local emergency management agencies.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $43,440 for a family of three.

Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim. 

Disaster Case Management is a program to address serious needs to overcome a disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse condition. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referral to obtain a service or resource. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program; it closes 180 days from the date of the governor’s proclamation. For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact your local community action association or visit www.iowacommunityaction.org.

