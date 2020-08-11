Iowa officials report 203 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health announced 203 new coronavirus cases, including six additional deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

This brings the state total to 49,302 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, including 937 deaths.

According to health officials, 525,835 people have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began and 37,982 have recovered.

In Scott County, four additional cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,727.

Health officials also noted the following statement on its website:

“Due to severe weather conditions on August 10, 2020, some Iowans being treated for COVID-19 in a long-term care facility or at home may be transferred to a hospital or other health care facility for temporary treatment due to damage to their place of residence. This may cause hospitalization data or other data on the site to fluctuate in the short term.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.