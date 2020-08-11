Advertisement

Long lines at coffee shops due to power outages

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

How do you get your caffeine fix in the morning when you can’t flip on your Kuerig? You drive to the nearest coffee shop and wait for them to open!

That’s how Cathy Miller, manager of Coffee Hound on Devil’s Glen Road in Bettendorf, started her day. “I had a car parked right in front of the store at 5:30 a.m. waiting for us to open at 6.” When asked if that had ever happened before, she laughed and said, “No!”

Long lines at coffee shops were commonplace all over the Quad Cities as thousands on both sides of the river woke up inside homes still without power in the aftermath of Monday’s storm. The video TV6 was able to capture this morning at Redband Coffee Company is representative of significant wait times.

However, the coffee shops themselves were not immune. Redband’s Facebook page indicated that just the downtown 4th Street shop was open post-storm. It was the same story for Atomic Coffee Bar which has a voicemail indicating that the North Brady location was closed due to a lack of electricity but the Bettendorf drive-thru was open for what was likely a brisk business.

Miller points out that despite having long lines since opening, “People have been so nice because they understand why we’re crazy busy.” She reports that additional baristas had to be called in to work and that employees did have to educate new customers a little on coffee lingo and the shop’s unique offerings. “But we mostly did a lot of improvising, asking what they like and we created a coffee drink based on that.”

Our Downtown store will open as usual at 0630 today. Post storm.

Posted by Redband Coffee Company on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

