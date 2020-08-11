No remote learning for Rock Island-Milan schools on Wednesday
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island-Milan School District announced it will be using Wednesday, August 12 as an Emergency Day.
The school district says there will be no remote learning for students and staff.
The Administration Center will also be closed for the day.
You can follow updates posted to the school districts website here.
