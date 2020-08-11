Peace of Art Project

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Mark Stach, an Iraq war veteran from Dixon, Illinois, has created over a dozen peace signs---the first out of an old trampoline frame. Here’s his story (in the interview and the link). Please keep in mind the original air date for this segment was in January of 2020, before the COVID pandemic.

Here is the GO Fund Me page that Stach references in the interview, for anyone who want to support and encourage his art work. More on his story is embedded below in the You Tube video.

