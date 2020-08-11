Advertisement

Peace of Art Project

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Mark Stach, an Iraq war veteran from Dixon, Illinois, has created over a dozen peace signs---the first out of an old trampoline frame. Here’s his story (in the interview and the link). Please keep in mind the original air date for this segment was in January of 2020, before the COVID pandemic.

Here is the GO Fund Me page that Stach references in the interview, for anyone who want to support and encourage his art work. More on his story is embedded below in the You Tube video.

Peace of Art Project

