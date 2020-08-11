Advertisement

Quiet weather today

Comfortable Tuesday with lower humidity - just slight rain chances into the weekend.
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - After a very active afternoon we are quiet as a mouse this morning with temps in the low 60s.  We will continue with quiet and sunny conditions today along with NE winds keeping highs to the mid and low 80s.  If you’re still without power open the windows early this morning to help cool your house or apartment down.   Scattered storm chances will return Wednesday through Saturday as humidity will slowly return to the region.  None of these days will be washouts and will allow for clean up to continue across the QCA.  

TODAY: Sunny.  High: 84°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 63°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: A few storms. High: 85°.

