Advertisement

Rock Island Arsenal reflects on First Army 102nd birthday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL (KWQC) - The Rock Island Arsenal reflected on the 102nd birthday of the First Army on Monday.

America’s first, oldest and longest-standing field army was established in France on August 10, 1918 during World War I. 

Since 2001, First Army has mobilized, trained and deployed more than 1.2 million soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines and civilian inter agency personnel for worldwide missions.

“I mean the army reserve has mobilized doctors all over the country to support our medical facilities and people,” said Lt. Gen.Thomas James, Commander of First Army at the Rock Island Arsenal.  We’ve also had the national guard to other states to stabilize their people as well. The guard does that in a title 32 status..We don’t prepare them for doing that they do that internally..but when we stand up for a title 10 position that’s really when our mission starts. Covid has changed the way we do business..I like to say we haven’t adjusted..we’ve adapted.

He also mentioned in World War I, the Spanish flu took the lives of many soldiers and they fought through it not realizing exactly what it was.

During this pandemic, he says people are now much better prepared thanks to medical advances.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Storm debris drop-off sites available for Clinton County residents

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
The eight sites will stay open for storm debris through Sunday, August 23.

News

Rock Island Arsenal reflects on First Army 102nd birthday

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Rock Island County health officials report 14 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Rose
The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus stands at 39.

News

Illinois officials announce 1,549 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Health officials say a total of 3,147,703 tests have been conducted in Illinois.

Latest News

News

Iowa officials report 203 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Health officials say a total of 37,982 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Iowa.

Sports

Big Ten cancels fall sports including football

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Donia
The Big Ten Conference announced the postponement of the 2020-21 fall sports season, including all regular-season contests and Big Ten Championships and Tournaments, due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Storm survivors: Don’t fall for scams

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Storm survivors should remain vigilant at all times to keep from falling victim to unscrupulous individuals. Here are a few guidelines and scam indicators to help protect you and your loved ones.

News

Iowa Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for six counties, including Clinton County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday issued a disaster proclamation for six counties, including Clinton County, in response to a severe storm that caused widespread damage Monday.

News

Thousands still without power in Quad Cities region following severe weather Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose and Spencer Maki
Severe weather has caused widespread power outages around the Quad Cities region.

News

Long lines at coffee shops due to power outages

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Thousands of Quad Citians may have had to start their day without power, but facing the day without coffee is unthinkable.