Rock Island Arsenal reflects on First Army 102nd birthday

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL (KWQC) - The Rock Island Arsenal reflected on the 102nd birthday of the First Army on Monday.

America’s first, oldest and longest-standing field army was established in France on August 10, 1918 during World War I.

Since 2001, First Army has mobilized, trained and deployed more than 1.2 million soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines and civilian inter agency personnel for worldwide missions.

“I mean the army reserve has mobilized doctors all over the country to support our medical facilities and people,” said Lt. Gen.Thomas James, Commander of First Army at the Rock Island Arsenal. We’ve also had the national guard to other states to stabilize their people as well. The guard does that in a title 32 status..We don’t prepare them for doing that they do that internally..but when we stand up for a title 10 position that’s really when our mission starts. Covid has changed the way we do business..I like to say we haven’t adjusted..we’ve adapted.

He also mentioned in World War I, the Spanish flu took the lives of many soldiers and they fought through it not realizing exactly what it was.

During this pandemic, he says people are now much better prepared thanks to medical advances.

