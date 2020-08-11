Advertisement

Rock Island County health officials report 14 new COVID-19 cases

Rock Island County Health Department.
Rock Island County Health Department.(KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced 14 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 1,800. 

Health officials say 14 patients are hospitalized in the county.

The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus stands at 39.

The new cases are:

·         A man in his 90s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his teens who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

·         A girl younger than 10 who is isolating at home

Below are the case descriptions for Monday, which were not provided that day due to widespread power outages in the county.

·         A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

·         A boy in his teens who is isolating at home          

·         A boy younger than 10 who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

No additional information about any of these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

