Scott County Emergency Management Agency assessing storm damage

(KWQC) - Crews in Scott County are continuing the cleanup process and are asking residents for patience as they assess and respond to widespread downed trees and other damage.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, severe weather and damaging gusts of wind struck the county and across the state.

Scott County Emergency Management Agency and Scott Emergency Communication Center received reports of downed trees blocking roadways, downed power lines causing widespread power outages, downed semi-trailers on area highways, and numerous types of property damage. Due to downed power lines, power outages in excess of 24 hours are likely in many areas of Scott County, Scott County EMA said in a media release.

On Tuesday, the county said crews will be gathering pictures of damage to use for future phases of the severe weather response as they begin to do damage assessments. Residents should not be surprised when they see Scott County staff out doing this work, according to the release.

Workers will not be going on private property, will not be asking individuals for any private information, and all workers will have Scott County identification on them.

Scott County EMA offered the following tips for residents:

Beware of Potential Hazards

Do not enter damaged buildings until you are told that they are safe.

If you smell gas or suspect a leak, leave your house/building and contact emergency authorities right away. Don’t turn on the lights, light matches, smoke, or do anything that can cause a spark. Don’t return to the building until you’re told it’s safe to do so.

Stay clear of fallen power lines or broken utility lines.

Wear proper clothing when walking on or near debris, including boots and gloves.

Be careful around sharp objects, including nails and broken glass.

Use the proper safety precautions when operating generators, chainsaws, or other power tools.

Take steps to prevent heat illnesses and dehydration.

Power Outage – Food Safety

According to the USDA, a refrigerator will keep food safe for up to four hours during a power outage. Keep the door closed as much as possible. Discard refrigerated perishable food such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and leftovers after four hours without power.

A full freezer will hold a safe temperature for approximately 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full and the door remains closed). Food may be safely refrozen if it still contains ice crystals or is at 40°F or below.

For more information, visit: https://www.foodsafety.gov/food-safety-charts/food-safety-during-power-outage

Damage Clean-Up

Beware of predatory contractors, including roving, out of town individuals going door to door to solicit services.

Take the time to check references or otherwise vet any contractor before you hire.

For damage to overhead power lines to your home or business, check with the utility or your local building department to determine the party responsible for cleanup.

Consult your insurance company. They may have the answers you are looking for.

