Iowa Utilities Board: ‘Some areas could be without power for several days'

One of the most destructive storms on record
MidAmerican is currently reporting over 4,000 customers in the Quad Cities, Illinois area are without power. (MGN Image)
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - In the wake of Monday’s destructive thunderstorms, the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) supports the all-hands-on-deck efforts by Iowa utility companies to quickly assess damage and safely restore power to Iowans throughout the state.

In a news release from the IUB, utility companies have reported that the storm was one of the most destructive on record as it resulted in downed power lines, destructive tree damage, and hundreds of thousands of utility customers that remain without service.

The agency want to assure Iowans that utility crews are working 24/7 which includes assistance from hundreds of out-of-state utility workers. However, at this time, there is no exact timeline for restoration of service. Utility crews and emergency management officers are making customers aware that some areas of service can expect to be without power for several days as debris is cleared and downed power lines, poles, and transmission towers are repaired or replaced.

The IUB and Iowa utilities ask customers to be patient as services will be restored as soon as the utility companies can safely do so. The IUB is also aware that some utility companies have lost communications service. Customers that cannot reach their utility company are encouraged to call 211. In the event of an emergency customers should call 911.

