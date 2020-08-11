Advertisement

Storm debris drop-off sites available for Clinton County residents

300 block of North 3rd Street in Clinton Iowa (Photo Credit: Stacy Birdsley)
300 block of North 3rd Street in Clinton Iowa (Photo Credit: Stacy Birdsley)(Stacy Birdsley)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLINTON CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton County officials announced Clinton County Secondary Roads is providing drop-off sites for residents to dump certain storm-related debris. 

Clinton County Engineer Todd Kinney says only vegetation such as trees, tree limbs and bushes may be dropped at the eight available sites.

Kinney says the sites will stay open for storm debris through Sunday, August 23.

The locations include: 

• Delmar Shed – 306 Clinton Ave, Delmar 

• Charlotte Shed – 117 Park Ave., Charlotte 

• Elvira Shed – 3775 220th St., Clinton 

• Elwood Shed – 1805 130th St., Elwood 

• Lost Nation Shed – 101 Park Ave., Lost Nation 

• Toronto Shed – Sandy alley and Mill Street (southeast corner) 

• Stockpile area – Southeast corner of 170th St and 442nd Ave. 

• Stockpile area – Northwest corner of 218th St. and 275th Ave.

