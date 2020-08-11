Advertisement

Storm survivors: Don’t fall for scams

Report suspected fraud to Illinois Attorney General's office
(WCAX)
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Springfield, Ill. (KWQC) -The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is warning those who have survived the most recent storms to be mindful of scams, which can present in a variety of ways.

According to a news release, the state of Illinois is working with local authorities to collect damage information to get to the next steps of recovery. During the process, local emergency managers will always carry official identification, and proper PPE, when visiting a home that sustained damage. Residents should always ask to see ID if they have any questions about the legitimacy of anyone who may approach them.

“It’s appalling that anyone would see this situation as an opportunity to scam others, but unfortunately this is something often seen after disasters,” said Alicia Tate-Nadeau, IEMA Director. “Everyone affected by these storms should be aware of this potential threat and take steps to protect their personal information.”

Other post-disaster scams include fraudulent housing inspectors, building contractors and donation solicitors. IEMA is working with the Attorney General’s office to warn residents in impacted areas to be on alert for scammers looking to exploit homeowners and business owners who may be in need of repairs from storm-related damage. Additionally, it’s important to never pre-pay for repair services, and remember -- if it’s too good to be true it probably is.

If you are contacted and suspect fraud, report the incident to your local law enforcement, or contact the Consumer Fraud Hotline at 1-800-243-0618.

