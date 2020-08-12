Advertisement

Bettendorf Schnucks permanently closes its doors

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Schnucks store will remain closed due to a power outage caused by a severe storm Monday afternoon.

The store at 858 Middle Road was scheduled to permanently close Sunday, but the company decided it will not reopen between now and then.

“Schnucks would like to thank our Bettendorf customers and the entire Quad Cities community for their patronage over the past 15 years,” the company said in a statement Tuesday.

The company in June announced it would close the Bettendorf location.

