Crews to collect tree debris in Carbon Cliff Wednesday morning

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CARBON CLIFF, Ill. (KWQC) - The Village of Carbon Cliff announced maintenance will collect all tree branches and limbs outside by 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Residents are asked to leave the tree debris on the curb.

According to the Village of Carbon Cliff, once your street has been collected you will be responsible for any remaining yard waste.

