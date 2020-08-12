Crews to collect tree debris in Carbon Cliff Wednesday morning

CARBON CLIFF, Ill. (KWQC) - The Village of Carbon Cliff announced maintenance will collect all tree branches and limbs outside by 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Residents are asked to leave the tree debris on the curb.

According to the Village of Carbon Cliff, once your street has been collected you will be responsible for any remaining yard waste.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.