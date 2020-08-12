Davenport police still investigating disappearance of Breasia Terrell one month later

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department shared an announcement on Wednesday letting the public know they are still searching for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell over a month after her disappearance.

Law enforcement says they are in frequent contact with Breasia’s mother, Aishia Lankford, who continues to distribute fliers throughout the Quad Cities and surrounding areas in an effort to locate her daughter.

Breasia was reported missing on July 10, 2020 and was entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing child. An Amber Alert remains in effect for Breasia. She is also listed as a missing child with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Davenport Police Department is continuing to ask for the public’s assistance in providing any information regarding the whereabouts of Breasia. In July, the police department named Henry Dinkins as a person of interest in Breasia’s disappearance and asked for any information regarding his whereabouts between 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020.

“Henry Dinkins remains in custody on unrelated charges at this time,” Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said in a news release. “There are people who know what happened to Breasia , and I urge them to come forward with any information to help law enforcement locate Breasia.”

On July 24, the FBI announced a $10,000 reward for information that leads to locating Breasia or the arrest of anyone who was involved in her disappearance. Davenport police ask those with information to contact them at (563) 326-6126 or email missingchild@davenportiowa.com.

During the past month, Davenport police say they’ve “relentlessly pursued all leads” in an effort to locate Breasia.

The police department says it appreciates the community’s assistance in the search for her.

“I would like to thank the community for the outpouring of support as the men and women of the Davenport Police Department work tirelessly to find Breasia,” Sikorski said. “Our dedicated professionals want nothing more than to find her and this case remains a priority for our department.”

The community has provided hundreds of tips for investigators to pursue through Crime Stoppers, 911 dispatch, social media and other sources.

