Davenport Public Library providing free wifi at several locations

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Public Library is providing free wifi at many locations throughout the next couple weeks.

You can check the library’s website to view the locations and times of the wifi service, called the “OWL (Outreach Wheeled Library) stop.”

The free service is there to help residents who are without power due to the storm.

Are you stuck using your phone’s data while the power is out? Come visit us on one of our OWL stops today and use our... Posted by Davenport Public Library on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

