Davenport Public Library providing free wifi at several locations

Davenport Public Library OWL Stop
Davenport Public Library OWL Stop(Davenport Public Library)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Public Library is providing free wifi at many locations throughout the next couple weeks.

You can check the library’s website to view the locations and times of the wifi service, called the “OWL (Outreach Wheeled Library) stop.”

The free service is there to help residents who are without power due to the storm.

