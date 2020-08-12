Financial assistance available for Iowans in disaster counties

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) -

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Scott County and 19 other Iowa counties in the aftermath of Monday’s historic storms. This proclamation now allows state resources to be utilized to help Iowans recover including the activation of the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant program for qualifying residents.

The Scott County Emergency Management Agency issued a news release to raise awareness of the grant assistance program, what it takes to qualify, and how to apply for residents in Scott County. Residents of the other counties included in the disaster proclamation may also apply.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $43,440 for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

Individuals interested in requesting assistance should contact Community Action of Eastern Iowa at 563-324-3236. The grant application and instructions are also available here.

