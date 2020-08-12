Advertisement

Genesis: Power disruption impacts patients on oxygen

Published: Aug. 12, 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A powerful storm that hit the Quad Cities region Monday afternoon caused disruptions for thousands, including patients on oxygen who rely on electric service to operate their equipment.

In response, Genesis Home Medical Equipment is ensuring that 1,100 home health patients have continuing access to their oxygen needs, they said Wednesday in a media release.

“This storm had significant impact on our patients who need oxygen regularly, and need the source to be dependable,’' Glen Roebuck, executive director of Genesis Home Health, outpatient and senior services, said in the release. “We understood how the loss of power would impact the patients we care for in the community.

“With the loss of power for such an extended period of time, oxygen tanks meant to serve as emergency reserves were in very high demand and needed to be replaced much more frequently.‘'

According to the release, Genesis Home Medical Equipment staff mobilized quickly and contacted all Genesis oxygen-dependent patients on Monday following the storm. They reached out again on Tuesday.

“Patients on oxygen must have it,” Roebuck said. “Some were showing up in emergency departments, which creates overcrowding in those emergency departments. To watch the Genesis Home Medical Equipment team spring into action on Tuesday morning was like experiencing a symphony.”

Genesis on Tuesday doubled oxygen supplies, reassigned team members for enhanced pickup and delivery services, and once again made contact with all at-risk customer to ensure they were safe and that their needs were met, according to the release.

For those who absolutely required electric services due to their unique needs, Genesis team members partnered with patients to find solutions until electric

service is restored in their homes, according to the release.

Genesis Home Medical Equipment also fulfilled the needs of many customers of other providers who were unable to address needs following the storm, according to the release.

“The storms experienced in the Quad Cities on Monday have once again given our community the opportunity to display our strength and perseverance in the face of adversity,’' Roebuck said. “At Genesis, we are proud of our team, and their 24/7 commitment to care for our community.‘'

According to the release, Genesis also proactively reached out to all home health and hospice customers to ensure they were safe and needs were being met. 

For more information on how Genesis can serve your home health needs call 421-4663. For more information on home medical equipment and oxygen services, call 421-3300.

