Advertisement

Illinois officials report 1,645 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,645 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Wednesday, including 16 additional confirmed deaths.

- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 70s

- Douglas Count; 1 male 50s

- Iroquois County: 1 female 80s

- Jefferson County: 1 female 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 80s

- Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

- Perry County: 1 female 90s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

- Williamson County: 1 male 80s

IDPH is reporting a total of 198,593 cases, including 7,672 deaths. 

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 42,098 tests for a total of 3,189,801. 

Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 5 – August 11 is 4.1%.  

As of Tuesday night, 1,525 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, IDPH says 357 patients were in the ICU and 129 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Davenport Public Library providing free wifi at several locations

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
You can check the library’s website to view the locations and times of the wifi service.

News

Rock Island County health officials report 21 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Health officials say the county has a total of 1,821 coronavirus cases.

News

Rock Island boil and water conservation orders lifted

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Water samples from multiple locations in the affected areas verify the water is safe for consumption without boiling and the water pressure is now normal.

News

Financial assistance available for Iowans in disaster counties

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Those that qualify can receive Iowa grants of up to $5,000 to use for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses.

Latest News

News

Genesis: Power disruption impacts patients on oxygen

Updated: 3 hours ago
A powerful storm that hit the Quad Cities region Monday afternoon caused power disruptions for thousands, including patients on oxygen who rely on electric service to operate their equipment.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report more than 400 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported more than 400 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Coronavirus

Rock Island County approaching ‘warning’ level for coronavirus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Rock Island County is in danger of getting the state’s “warning” level for the coronavirus after seeing an increase in some metrics, including a positivity rate of 7.5% percent.

Local

Rock Island County coroner identifies man killed in Moline hit-and-run

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Moline Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead early Tuesday.

News

Rock Island County approaching ‘warning’ level for coronavirus

Updated: 7 hours ago
Rock Island County is in danger of getting the state’s “warning” level for the coronavirus after seeing an increase in some metrics, including a positivity rate of 7.5% percent.

News

Hotels welcome residents due to power outages and storm damage

Updated: 8 hours ago
Hotels in the Quad-Cities are filling up fast with people who lost power to their homes.