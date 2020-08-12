Illinois officials report 1,645 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,645 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Wednesday, including 16 additional confirmed deaths.
- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 70s
- Douglas Count; 1 male 50s
- Iroquois County: 1 female 80s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Perry County: 1 female 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 90s
- Williamson County: 1 male 80s
IDPH is reporting a total of 198,593 cases, including 7,672 deaths.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 42,098 tests for a total of 3,189,801.
Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 5 – August 11 is 4.1%.
As of Tuesday night, 1,525 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 357 patients were in the ICU and 129 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
