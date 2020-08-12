Iowa officials report more than 400 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported more than 400 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, there are now 49,203 total confirmed cases and 947 total deaths. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also reported 530,401 people have been tested and 38,535 have recovered.

Since the start of the pandemic, the positivity rate in Iowa is 9.4 percent.

As of Wednesday morning, 243 people were hospitalized statewide and 72 are in the ICU. Fifty-three have been admitted over the last 24-hours, according to the website.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

Scott: 1,746 confirmed cases (25,703); 14 deaths; 1,279 recovered.

Muscatine: 853 confirmed cases (6,917 tested); 48 deaths; 738 recovered.

Louisa: 378 confirmed cases (1,858 tested); 14 deaths; 355 recovered.

Des Moines: 190 confirmed cases (4,640 tested); two deaths; 107 confirmed.

Henry: 135 confirmed cases (2,762 tested); four deaths; 93 recovered.

Lee: 121 confirmed cases (3,185 tested); three deaths; 54 recovered.

Jackson: 157 confirmed cases (2,737 recovered); one death: 88 recovered.

Clinton: 417 confirmed cases (6,122 tested); four deaths; 160 recovered.

Cedar: 134 confirmed cases (2,527 tested); one death; 102 recovered.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.