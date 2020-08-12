Advertisement

Iowa officials report more than 400 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported more than 400 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, there are now 49,203 total confirmed cases and 947 total deaths. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also reported 530,401 people have been tested and 38,535 have recovered.

Since the start of the pandemic, the positivity rate in Iowa is 9.4 percent.

As of Wednesday morning, 243 people were hospitalized statewide and 72 are in the ICU. Fifty-three have been admitted over the last 24-hours, according to the website.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

Scott: 1,746 confirmed cases (25,703); 14 deaths; 1,279 recovered.

Muscatine: 853 confirmed cases (6,917 tested); 48 deaths; 738 recovered.

Louisa: 378 confirmed cases (1,858 tested); 14 deaths; 355 recovered.

Des Moines: 190 confirmed cases (4,640 tested); two deaths; 107 confirmed.

Henry: 135 confirmed cases (2,762 tested); four deaths; 93 recovered.

Lee: 121 confirmed cases (3,185 tested); three deaths; 54 recovered.

Jackson: 157 confirmed cases (2,737 recovered); one death: 88 recovered.

Clinton: 417 confirmed cases (6,122 tested); four deaths; 160 recovered.

Cedar: 134 confirmed cases (2,527 tested); one death; 102 recovered.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Genesis: Power disruption impacts patients on oxygen

Updated: 17 minutes ago
A powerful storm that hit the Quad Cities region Monday afternoon caused power disruptions for thousands, including patients on oxygen who rely on electric service to operate their equipment.

Coronavirus

Rock Island County approaching ‘warning’ level for coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Rock Island County is in danger of getting the state’s “warning” level for the coronavirus after seeing an increase in some metrics, including a positivity rate of 7.5% percent.

Local

Rock Island County coroner identifies man killed in Moline hit-and-run

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Moline Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead early Tuesday.

News

Rock Island County approaching ‘warning’ level for coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
Rock Island County is in danger of getting the state’s “warning” level for the coronavirus after seeing an increase in some metrics, including a positivity rate of 7.5% percent.

Latest News

News

Hotels welcome residents due to power outages and storm damage

Updated: 4 hours ago
Hotels in the Quad-Cities are filling up fast with people who lost power to their homes.

News

Cell phone service providers work to restore power

Updated: 5 hours ago
Power outages have a lot of people struggling to make phone calls or even send a text. That’s because communication towers are also a mess.

News

Davenport North students help with cleanup

Updated: 5 hours ago
Davenport North High School’s football coach on Tuesday recruited members of the team to lend a hand and help elderly residents in the Oakbrook neighborhood clear away debris.

News

Restaurants help feed those without power

Updated: 5 hours ago
With power out for many homes and businesses, some people are scrambling for options to find food. Some local restaurants are using a little outside of the box thinking to help give people an option to eat.

Local

Bettendorf Schnucks permanently closes its doors

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Bettendorf Schnucks store will remain closed due to a power outage caused by a severe storm Monday afternoon.

News

Bettendorf Schnucks permanently closes its doors

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Bettendorf Schnucks store will remain closed due to a power outage caused by a severe storm Monday afternoon.