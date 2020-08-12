Advertisement

Moline police: Man killed in hit-and-run crash early Tuesday

Autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday
Crime scene tape(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead early Tuesday.

At 12:26 a.m., an officer on patrol in the 3600 block of eastbound John Deere Road located a 20-year-old man lying in the roadway.

Police said the preliminary investigation showed the man was walking eastbound on John Deere Road when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle, which then left the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. The man’s name has not been released pending notification of the family.

The crash is under investigation by the Moline Police Department Traffic Unit. Police ask anyone with information on this traffic fatality to contact the Moline Police Department’s traffic Investigations at 309-5242210 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the free mobile app P3 Tips.

