Rock Island boil and water conservation orders lifted

(KFYR)
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

The boil order for the City of Rock Island water customers from 25th Street East to the Moline border between 7th Avenue and 18th Avenue has been lifted.

According to a City of Rock Island news release issued Wednesday, the City of Rock Island Water Treatment Plant has tested water samples from multiple locations in the affected areas. The results verify that the water is safe for consumption without boiling. The water pressure throughout the system is also normal.

The water conservation emergency has also been lifted. Power has been restored and all operations have returned to normal. The city wishes to extend appreciation to all affected residents for their patience and understanding during the unprecedented event.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

