Rock Island County approaching ‘warning’ level for coronavirus

Rock Island County Health Department.
Rock Island County Health Department.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rock Island County is in danger of getting the state’s “warning” level for the coronavirus after seeing an increase in some metrics, including a positivity rate of 7.5% percent.

The target is below 8%.

Janet Hill, chief operating officer for the Rock Island County Health Department, said the county could reach the warning level later this week.

“If we don’t take our actions very seriously, we could go into the beginning of three tiers of more restrictions,” she said. “The third tier is more restrictive like what we had when we had more lockdown status.”

Other metrics the state looks at before placing a county on “warning” status include new cases per 100,000 people, number of deaths, ICU availability, weekly emergency department visits, weekly hospital admissions, tests performed, and clusters.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said these metrics are intended to be used for local level awareness to help local leaders, businesses, local health departments, and the public make informed decisions about personal and family gatherings, as well as what activities they choose to do.

The metrics are updated weekly, from the Sunday-Saturday of the prior week.

Rock Island County is seeing an increase in the number of younger people testing positive for the virus. There are also more outbreaks in nursing homes, where many of the employees may also be younger.

Hill said if people are more diligent about taking precautions, they might be able to avoid the warning status and further restrictions.

