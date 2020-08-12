Advertisement

Rock Island County health officials report 21 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced 21 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including one additional death.

According to the health department, the death was of a man in his 80s from COVID-19. He had been isolating at home.

The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 40.

Health officials say the county has a total of 1,821 coronavirus cases and 12 patients are in the hospital.

The new cases are:

·         A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 80s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 80s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

No additional information about these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

