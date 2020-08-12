Advertisement

Sunny & Mid 80s Today

Humidity returns by Friday
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Quiet weather will continue through our area today with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. The only difference will be winds from the SE which may usher in a little more humidity compared to yesterday. Overall the showers and storms chances will be very low the next few days and temps will gradually warm into the mid and upper 80s by the weekend. Humidity will also be on the rise with most of us feeling like the mid 90s by Friday. Friday night into Saturday will bring a better chance for rain in our area before a cool down arrives early next week.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 85°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 62°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 85°.

