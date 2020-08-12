Advertisement

Temporary changes made to Moline brush, branch pickup rules

Neighbors helping get 16th Ave in Moline reopened.
Neighbors helping get 16th Ave in Moline reopened.(Sandi Dehm)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline Public Works announced temporary changes to the brush and branch pickup rules due to the recent storm and resulting damage.

In a Facebook post, city officials said crews are out picking up storm damage from the streets. They ask residents to place any storm debris, such as branches and tree limbs, in orderly piles along the curb or pavement. 

The guidelines are as follows:

  • Please place the debris so as to not block the flow of traffic.
  • All debris and branches should be cut into pieces no longer than seven feet and do not have to be bundled.
  • Please note that City crews will not go onto private property to remove or cut up branches.
  • Please do not stack debris next to low wires or poles.
  • For anything over four inches in diameter, we ask that you consider hiring a tree service or similar service for disposal.
  • Yard waste and recycling/trash collection will remain on regular schedule.

City officials say these rules are in effect until further notice and will keep residents updated as the situation evolves.

If you have questions, you can call the Municipal Services Department at (309) 524-2400 or use the GO resident request link at http://moline.il.us/484/Resident-Request

Due to the recent storm and resulting damage, the City of Moline is announcing temporary changes to the brush and branch...

Posted by City of Moline Public Works on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Monday’s Derecho. Tracking a monster!

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
A monster Derecho moved through the Quad Cities on Monday. Here's more about what's got those chainsaws buzzing!

Iowa News

Scott, Clinton, Muscatine, Cedar County among 20 counties included in disaster proclamation

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday issued a disaster proclamation for six counties, including Clinton County, in response to a severe storm that caused widespread damage Monday.

News

Widespread damage, power outages reported in the Quad Cities region following severe storm

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Take a look at the damage caused by severe storms on Monday.

News

Iowa Utilities Board: ‘Some areas could be without power for several days'

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
The Iowa Utilities Board says there is no time line to expect complete restoration of power. They do expect the power outage to last at least a few days in some areas.

Latest News

News

Alliant Energy reports outage restoration could take days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Alliant Energy says more than 200,000 customers are without power as of Tuesday afternoon.

Back To School

Clinton Community School District delays school until August 19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The original start date for the school district was Monday, August 17.

Back To School

Davenport Community School District delays start of school to September 8

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The school district's original start date was August 24.

Back To School

No remote learning for Rock Island-Milan schools on Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
There will be no remote learning for students and staff on Wednesday.

News

Storm debris drop-off sites available for Clinton County residents

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The eight sites will stay open for storm debris through Sunday, August 23.

News

Rock Island Arsenal reflects on First Army 102nd birthday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Rock Island Arsenal reflected on the 102nd birthday of the First Army on Monday.