Temporary changes made to Moline brush, branch pickup rules

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline Public Works announced temporary changes to the brush and branch pickup rules due to the recent storm and resulting damage.

In a Facebook post, city officials said crews are out picking up storm damage from the streets. They ask residents to place any storm debris, such as branches and tree limbs, in orderly piles along the curb or pavement.

The guidelines are as follows:

Please place the debris so as to not block the flow of traffic.

All debris and branches should be cut into pieces no longer than seven feet and do not have to be bundled.

Please note that City crews will not go onto private property to remove or cut up branches.

Please do not stack debris next to low wires or poles.

For anything over four inches in diameter, we ask that you consider hiring a tree service or similar service for disposal.

Yard waste and recycling/trash collection will remain on regular schedule.

City officials say these rules are in effect until further notice and will keep residents updated as the situation evolves.

If you have questions, you can call the Municipal Services Department at (309) 524-2400 or use the GO resident request link at http://moline.il.us/484/Resident-Request

