U.S. Cellular providing free chargers, portable power packs in Davenport

By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - U.S. Cellular announced on Wednesday it will be providing free charges and portable power pack in four Iowa locations.

The storm has impacted U.S. Cellular’s network and resulted in disruptions for many of its customers.

According to the news release, downed trees and power lines have resulted in damage to some third-party telecommunication service providers’ fiber lines that feed its network. 

U.S. Cellular says many of its customers now have access to some level of service. The company says its network teams are “diligently working to restore complete service to all our customers as quickly as possible.”

The company apologizes for any inconveniences and appreciates customers’ understanding.

In the news release, U.S. Cellular says it understands many homes and businesses may be without power, so the company is providing resources to residents who have been impacted by the storms. 

The following U.S. Cellular stores will provide free chargers (wall and car) and portable power packs while supplies last:

  • 351 West Kimberly Road, Davenport
  • 901 S. Center St., Marshalltown
  • 3800 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines
  • 4444 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids

U.S. Cellular says some of its stores are still without power, so the company encourages anyone who needs assistance to check its website to ensure their local store is open. 

Additionally, from now until Aug. 31, the company says ‘customers in the impacted areas can rest assured that they will continue to have the smartphone data they need and not be charged for any voice, text or data overages.”

U.S. Cellular says it has donated $10,000 to the local chapter of the American Red Cross.

