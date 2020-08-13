Burglary investigation leads to arrest of Muscatine man

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine police have arrested a man on a variety of charges following an investigation into a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries on the east side of Muscatine.

Joseph Michael Robinson, 32, of Muscatine, was arrested on Wednesday, August 12 by the Muscatine Police Department.

Police say Robinson is charged with four counts of 3rd degree burglary, two counts of 2nd degree attempted burglary, 3rd degree theft and possession of controlled substances.

According to police, the incidents related to this arrest include burglaries at 741 Lake Park Boulevard, 801 Marquette Street, 810 East 8th Street, and at Premier Jewelry and Loan at 1602 Park Avenue, and attempted burglaries at 741 Lake Park Boulevard and 104 Holly Street.

“We would like to thank the citizens of Muscatine who provided valuable information leading to the arrest of Robinson,” Phil Sargent, Assistant Police Chief, said in a news release.

The Muscatine Police Department says it still encourages residents to keep exterior doors and windows shut and locked, keep an eye on neighborhoods, and promptly report any suspicious activity and individuals.

Police say exterior lighting, cameras, and keeping shrubbery cut back helps add to the degree of safety around the home.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.