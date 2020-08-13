Advertisement

Burglary investigation leads to arrest of Muscatine man

(Cropped Photo: r. nial bradshaw / CC BY 2.0 / License Link)
(Cropped Photo: r. nial bradshaw / CC BY 2.0 / License Link)(KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine police have arrested a man on a variety of charges following an investigation into a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries on the east side of Muscatine.

Joseph Michael Robinson, 32, of Muscatine, was arrested on Wednesday, August 12 by the Muscatine Police Department. 

Police say Robinson is charged with four counts of 3rd degree burglary, two counts of 2nd degree attempted burglary, 3rd degree theft and possession of controlled substances.

According to police, the incidents related to this arrest include burglaries at 741 Lake Park Boulevard, 801 Marquette Street, 810 East 8th Street, and at Premier Jewelry and Loan at 1602 Park Avenue, and attempted burglaries at 741 Lake Park Boulevard and 104 Holly Street.

“We would like to thank the citizens of Muscatine who provided valuable information leading to the arrest of Robinson,” Phil Sargent, Assistant Police Chief, said in a news release.

The Muscatine Police Department says it still encourages residents to keep exterior doors and windows shut and locked, keep an eye on neighborhoods, and promptly report any suspicious activity and individuals. 

Police say exterior lighting, cameras, and keeping shrubbery cut back helps add to the degree of safety around the home.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois Emergency Management shares safety tips amid power outages

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
The agency says power outages are more than just inconvenient; they can also be dangerous.

News

Thousands still without power in Quad Cities region following severe weather Monday

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose and Spencer Maki
Thousands of people throughout the Quad-Cities region are still without power Wednesday morning, but outage maps from MidAmerican Energy Company and Alliant Energy show that progress is being made.

News

Firefighters respond to house fire in Silvis Wednesday afternoon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The fire happened on 8th Street in Silvis.

News

Firefighters respond to house fire in Silvis Wednesday afternoon

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Scott County Emergency Management shares what assistance is available after severe storm

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The agency encourages individuals in need to connect with local resources for support.

Iowa News

Five QCA counties among 23 included in Iowa disaster proclamation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday issued a disaster proclamation for six counties, including Clinton County, in response to a severe storm that caused widespread damage Monday.

News

Financial Assistance Available for Iowans

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Gov. Reynolds tours storm damage in Davenport on Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Governor Reynolds checked in with city leaders about the needs for the area.

News

Gov. Kim Reynolds tours storm damage in Davenport on Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

U.S. Cellular providing free chargers, portable power packs in Davenport

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The store on 351 West Kimberly Road will provide free chargers and portable power packs while supplies last.