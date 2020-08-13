Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Female suspect steals purses out of Moline Aldi carts

Moline police are asking the public for help identifying a female suspect who stole purses out of other people’s shopping carts on August 7 at the Aldi in Moline.
Moline police are asking the public for help identifying a female suspect who stole purses out of other people’s shopping carts on August 7 at the Aldi in Moline.(Moline Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are asking the public for help identifying a female suspect who stole purses out of other people’s shopping carts on August 7 at the Aldi in Moline.

Police say while the victim had her back turned, the suspect grabbed the purse from her shopping cart and walked away with it.  

Police describe the suspect as a black, female, thin build. According to the police department, this same suspect stole a second purse from a cart on the same date. 

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call the line line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips.  All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.  

