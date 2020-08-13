Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man killed in hit-and-run accident in Moline

Moline police are asking the public for help finding out more information about a fatal hit-and-run incident.
Moline police are asking the public for help finding out more information about a fatal hit-and-run incident.(Moline Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are asking the public for help finding out more information about a fatal hit-and-run incident.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on August 11, a Moline Police Sergeant saw a pedestrian lying in the middle of the 3600 block of John Deere Road. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene.  

Police believe he was struck by an eastbound vehicle on John Deere Road. The area was dark at the time due to the power outage.  Most likely, police say the vehicle that hit him will have extensive front end damage. 

Moline Police are asking for the person responsible to please come forward immediately by calling Sgt. Russell at 309-524-2212 or 309-524-2210.  

Anyone who has information about this hit-and-run accident is asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app.  All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

