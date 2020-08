MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is wanted by the Moline Police Department for possession of a weapon by a felon.

Hasan Grayson, 37, is 5′9″ tall and 230 pounds. Police say he has black hair and brown eyes.

According to the Moline Police Department, Grayson is considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.