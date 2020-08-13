Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds tours storm damage in Davenport on Wednesday

By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds toured storm damage in Davenport on Wednesday and checked in with city leaders about the needs for the area.

There are now disaster declarations in 23 Iowa Counties following the storm, which includes Jackson, Clinton, Scott, Cedar and Muscatine County.

This allows the use of state resources in response and recovery efforts.

