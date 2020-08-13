Advertisement

Illinois officials report 1,834 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,834 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Thursday, including 24 additional confirmed deaths.

- Adams County: 1 female 100+

- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s

- DuPage County: 1 female 90s

- Lake County: 1 female 90s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 2 female 90s

- Madison County: 1 female 60s

- Peoria County: 1 female 40s

- Shelby County: 1 female 80s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 80s

- Washington County: 1 male 80s

- Will County: 1 male 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

IDPH is reporting a total of 200,427 cases, including 7,696 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,006 tests for a total of 3,235,807.

Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 6 – August 12 is 4.0%.  

As of Wednesday night, 1,628 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, IDPH says 383 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

