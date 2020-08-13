Iowa officials report over 50,000 COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 465 additional cases of COVID-19 between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 50,167 since the pandemic began.

Five additional deaths have also been reported since Wednesday morning’s total, increasing the overall death toll to 954 in the state.

According to the health department, 38,548 people are considered recovered from the virus.

Health officials say 261 people are being hospitalized in Iowa due to COVID-19. Of those patients, 88 are in intensive care units and 25 are using ventilators.

A total of 537,372 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

