Advertisement

Partly Sunny & Mid 80s Today

More humidity through Saturday, then a Fall preview!
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Today and tomorrow skies will be mostly clear with highs in the mid 80s. Tomorrow and into Saturday humidity will increase, with the mid 80s feeling near 90 degrees by Saturday. A cold front will arrive Saturday which will bring a chance for a shower before noon, but as it passes in the afternoon it will bring storms. On Saturday to the Quad Cities east there is a marginal risk (level 1/5) for severe storms, with strong winds and hail being the potential threats. The good news is after the cold front we will see cooler conditions again! Starting the work week off highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with nights cooler in the 50s.

TODAY: Partly Sunny. High: 86°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 64°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 86°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

Partly Sunny & Mid 80s Today

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Heat indexes jump by the weekend

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - Becoming warmer and more humid into the weekend

Updated: 16 hours ago
First Alert Forecast - Becoming warmer and more humid into the weekend

Forecast

Clear and “cool” tonight

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - Cool night, mild Wednesday

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT
First Alert Forecast - Cool night, mild Wednesday

Forecast

Quiet weather today

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:36 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Quiet weather in the days ahead

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Quiet weather ahead after Monday's intense storms!

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT
Quiet weather ahead after Monday's intense storms!

Forecast

FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 7 PM for Severe Storms

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 7 PM for Severe Storms

VOD Recordings

First Alert Forecast 8/11

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC morning news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.