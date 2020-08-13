Partly Sunny & Mid 80s Today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Today and tomorrow skies will be mostly clear with highs in the mid 80s. Tomorrow and into Saturday humidity will increase, with the mid 80s feeling near 90 degrees by Saturday. A cold front will arrive Saturday which will bring a chance for a shower before noon, but as it passes in the afternoon it will bring storms. On Saturday to the Quad Cities east there is a marginal risk (level 1/5) for severe storms, with strong winds and hail being the potential threats. The good news is after the cold front we will see cooler conditions again! Starting the work week off highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with nights cooler in the 50s.

TODAY: Partly Sunny. High: 86°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 64°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 86°.

