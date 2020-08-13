Advertisement

Partly Sunny & Mid 80s Today

More humidity through Saturday, then a Fall preview!
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Humidity will gradually be on the rise over the next two days. Look for highs in the mid 80s today and tomorrow while feeling like the 90s thanks to increased dewpoints. Today will bring a mix of clouds and sun, but we will be dry all the way through Saturday morning when a cold front arrives. This front will bring minor chances for showers and storms, maybe a few strong ones east of the QC. Behind the front cooler than normal temps will move into the midwest for next week. Highs will generally be in the mid to upper 70s from Monday through Wednesday of next week.

TODAY: Partly Sunny. High: 85°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 65°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 86°.

