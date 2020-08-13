Police announce federal charges in connection with Davenport gang

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police held a press conference on Thursday, announcing the arrest and federal charges in connection with a Davenport gang.

According to a Davenport Police Department press release, on Wednesday, August 5, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 11 members and known associates of the Davenport-based street gang “Low Riders” with a host of federal crimes.

Police say the indictment indicates the Low Riders are a “criminal racketeering enterprise.” According to the indictment, associates and members of the Low Riders illegally deal drugs, carry firearms and engage in shootings of rival gang members.

On Monday, August 10, and Tuesday, August 11, Davenport police say they conducted an operation that resulted in the arrest of seven members and known associates of the Low Riders following the federal grand jury indictment.

The members arrested have been charged in federal and state court for a variety of serious crimes including aid of racketeering, drug trafficking and firearms charges. Police say the charges carry maximum penalties of between 10 years and life imprisonment.

The operation was a result of a multi-year investigation into the Low Riders criminal street gang by the Davenport Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

During the operation, Davenport police say they were assisted with the help of other local law enforcement agencies, executing 10 search warrants which resulted in the seizure of firearms, money, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

“We are very proud of our strong partnerships with our County Attorney’s Office, United States Attorney’s Office, Federal, State and all of our area Law Enforcement agencies; through these partnerships we can collectively coordinate our investigative efforts in identifying the most violet and active offenders within our community and the Quad City area and work together on solutions that brings these violent offenders to justice,” said Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski.

The Davenport Police Department says addressing gun violence remains a priority. Since January, Davenport police say they’ve seen a 100% increase in nonfatal shootings over the same period in 2019. Most incidents of gun violence have been target specific and not random acts of violence, and are often tied to gang and drug activity, police say. The department says they are committed to ensuring the perpetrators of these crimes face justice for their actions.

“The partnership between the Davenport Police Department, U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Scott County Attorney’s Office make these prosecutions possible. We are thankful that this partnership has led to the charges brought forth today, and I am confident that there will be more in the future as we work together to address violent crime in Davenport,” Sikorski said.

You can watch the police department’s press conference below in full.

